Developer proposing new life for abandoned Churchill Square grocery store

As the years pass there are fewer people who remember that the deadzone in Churchill Square was once a bustling grocery store.

Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary helped make it easier to look at after convincing its owners to paste large images of old St. John's on its exterior but there's still no reason to venture inside 39 Rowan Street.

Now there is reason to hope that will change. A developer is asking the City of St. John's to approve its proposal to revive the Churchill Square eyesore.

Exactly what KMK Capital Corporation, and its undisclosed partner, want to do with the building that's owned by Loblaws hasn't been made public.

The city says the development application isn't available to the public while staff review it. They say the proposal will be released when it goes to city council with a recommendation from city staff.

Sources have suggested developers are proposing a mixed residential/commercial development that would include a large Shoppers Drug Mart — one that sells some groceries, like the Shoppers on Torbay Road.

Neither KMK Capital or the city are confirming that.

Loblaws bought the Shoppers Drug Mart chain in 2013, but it isn't speaking about the Churchill Square site right now.