A blizzard warning is in effect for the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, as blowing snow conditions are contributing to low visibility and slippery conditions throughout the eastern region of Newfoundland.

Const. Janet Austin, with the RCMP's traffic services unit in Holyrood, said police are asking drivers to stay off the roads until conditions improve.

She said blowing snow in particular has been a problem.



"The plows actually in this condition won't be able to keep up. They will plow but very shortly after it will drift in again," said Austin.



"Even emergency services are going to have trouble getting around in this weather. So if you don't need to go [out], don't go."

Snow continuing all day long

As of early Saturday morning, Environment Canada was forecasting snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm on the northern and eastern portions of the Avalon Peninsula.

Blustery conditions are expected to be an issue too, with up to 100 km/h winds forecasted for the morning.

You can really hear the wind out there. View of the parkway at 7:45 a.m. #nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/14VEyuMVDE — @McCabeMeg



By 6:30 a.m., meteorologist Derm Kearney from the Gander weather office, said 11 cm of snow had fallen at the St. John's International Airport.

He said the snow was expected to continue into the evening and that the most hazardous conditions would be on Saturday morning.



"Up to around noon hour I would say the worst of it would be and then gradually easing off into the afternoon."

The RCMP is asking people to stay off the highways, unless it's an emergency.

St. John's YYT reporting 12 cm of snow through 7:30 am.

Looks like another ~10-15 cm on the way before the snow ends this evening.#nlwx — @ryansnoddon

Cancellations across the Avalon

Metrobus service is delayed for the morning, with an update at 10 a.m., and the Avalon Mall has a delayed opening with update at 11 a.m.

Mechanics are scheduled today to address repairs that may be required during heavy snow & increased demands on equipment. #nltraffic — @TW_GovNL

Cancellations have been reported at the St. John's, Gander, and Deer Lake international airports, while all public libraries in St. John's have been closed for the morning.

The Department of Transportation and Works said they have extra staff on hand today to attend to repairs that may be required due to heavy snow and demands on equipment.

Stay tuned to CBC NL and our Stormcentre for up to the minute coverage throughout the day.