A Scandinavian Airlines flight diverted to Goose Bay Airport on Sunday departed Labrador for Copenhagen, Denmark, on Monday morning.

A representative of SAS told CBC News that Flight SK944 was on its way from Chicago to Copenhagen on Sunday when the plane suffered a loss of cabin pressure.

The Airbus A340 carrying 196 passengers diverted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, descended under "standard security procedure" and made a "calm and controlled landing," the airline said.

Passengers had to wait for a replacement aircraft to arrive from Denmark, after Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK944 lost cabin pressure and was diverted to Goose Bay. (Jeff Lukasik/Twitter)

SAS said a replacement aircraft was brought in from Copenhagen to bring passengers back to Denmark, taking off at 7:03 a.m. AT.

The airline also expressed its thanks to the people of Goose Bay "who have gone out of their way to assist passengers during a demanding and unforeseen situation."