A GoFundMe account has raised over $5,300 as of Friday for the family of 18-year-old Sarah Stride — the same day her funeral was to take place in Lewisporte.

Stride was one of four people killed in a two-car crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula Sunday.

She was driving west near the exit to Bellevue when a vehicle heading east crossed over two lanes and into her path, according to police.

The three people travelling in the other vehicle were identified as Michael Ryan, 41, Paula Ryan, 35 and Michael Jr., 11 of Conception Bay South. They are survived by a daughter, 13, who is being helped in a separate fundraising campaign.

The Sarah Stride Memorial Fund has been launched with the permission of Stride's family, according to the post.

"Their entire family is devastated. We would like to give [Sarah's parents] Craig and Glenda some room to grieve together ... We want to ensure all their expenses are covered so they may worry about coping with the loss and not the money," it reads.

Stride, a resident of St. Lawrence, is remembered as "fun-loving, caring and a champion for the special needs and less fortunate," according to an obituary published Tuesday.

She was involved in musical theatre at her high school, volunteered at the hockey rink where her brother played, and was an air cadet.

"Sarah Anne was one of a kind; her smile could light up a room," reads the obituary.