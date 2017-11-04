In August, audience members at the LSPU Hall laughed their guts out as a member of the Blackmore family told jokes on stage.

But it wasn't the Blackmore most LSPU Hall audiences were used to.

It was Sarah Blackmore, daughter of Kevin Blackmore, who is Buddy Wasisname in the legendary comedic three-man variety show, Buddy Wasisname and The Other Fellers.

Sarah Blackmore performs with the band Punch Table. (Ritche Perez)

A songwriter and singer in the band Punch Table, Sarah Blackmore was performing one of her first sets of stand-up comedy. Her father was in the audience.

"He said he was very proud," Blackmore said.

Showing off Newfoundland culture

Buddy Wasisname and The Other Fellers have been on the go since 1983, recording and performing.

Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson are the Other Fellers and Blackmore is Buddy. The trio combines skits, antics and songs which range from genuine, heartfelt ballads like "Sarah" to hilarious takes on Newfoundland culture like "Gotta Get Me Moose B'y."

They've released 20 albums and they've influenced a generation of Newfoundland and Labrador comics.

"I remember being really young and my dad playing their tape in the car while we drove to Gander," said Justin Hawco, a comedian who was part of team behind the Newfoundlander Vs. videos and is now part of the team behind The Outhouse videos.

"They created their own way to show off Newfoundland's culture in a really funny and goofy way," he said.

"You can't make Newfoundland-based comedy and not show your respects to those guys."

After stops in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Corner Brook and Stephenville, the group is wrapping up its last big tour with shows all week at the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre.

They swear it's not the end of their performances, just the end of their long tours. They've got show dates set for Ontario and Alberta in 2018.

'None of us got away normal'

Growing up, Sarah Blackmore said her father was always trying out new comedy bits.

"I remember him trying out voices and characters around the house. He was always making new jokes and trying out material. Sometimes my friends would come over in high school and he would ask us all to listen to a little demo recording of something, to gauge people's reactions," she said.

The group Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers is wrapping up its last big tour. (St. John's Arts and Culture Centre)

"I feel like none of us got away normal."

All members of the household got in on the antics, Blackmore said.

"As much as he was funny himself, he was also encouraging, and made sure my sisters and I fostered our own versions of silliness," she said.

"My mom is very funny too, in a witty, dry, smart way … They're a great combination to have as comedy mentors."

Blackmore said it wasn't until she was in her 20s, living with a family in Australia and looking after their children, that she realized being silly wasn't everyone's goal.

"I think he is paying homage to our quirks and the things that make us who we are," Sarah Blackmore says of her father's penchant for poking fun at Newfoundlanders. (Ritche Perez)

"They would say 'Now, don't be silly girls' when their kids were acting up," she said.

"In my childhood, silliness was revered!"

'A father who made a living being silly'

Blackmore, who recently moved from St. John's to Toronto, has only just begun her comedy career, but she's got a leg up having learned from her father.

"[He taught me] about being weird and not fitting conventional moulds of what 'funny' means," she said.

"Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers have really carved their own path, especially when they began in the early 80s. There weren't a whole lot of groups doing comedic music, sketches, trad, and storytelling all in one show."

Kevin Blackmore and his family watched a lot of Monty Python and Dr. Doolittle, and listened to The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, his daughter Sarah says. (Courtesy Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers )

Her dad also taught her how to (hopefully) make a living at it.

"[He] taught me the invaluable lesson of putting value on your work, art especially. It's easy for a musician or comedian or whatever type of artist to fall into the trap of feeling like they want to give away their work for free. My dad told me early on in my songwriting career, 'Figure out what the value of your work is, and ask people to pay you for it,'" she said.

"He's a businessman too, which is how I so luckily grew up with a father who made a living being silly."