After getting bumped from the Corner Brook Civic Centre, a firefighters' union has found a new storage space for its annual toy drive.

"I'm thankful to the people of Corner Brook. They have never failed us in giving us toys and now they have never failed us in giving us a space," said Gord Hamlyn, who organizes the toy drive.

Gord Hamlyn says he's overjoyed that the toy drive has a new storage space. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Members of the Local 1222 of the International Association of Firefighters collect and distribute toys to more than 200 children in the Corner Brook area every year.

In February, the group received an eviction notice from the management of the civic centre saying they had 60 days to move all the toys out of the facility's storage room. The City of Corner Brook, which runs the civic centre, said the room was needed for equipment.

Many businesses came forward

Hamlyn said many business owners came forward to offer a new space for the toy drive and that the firefighters were overjoyed to find a suitable space that can fit the large shelving units required to stock and sort the toys.

"It's unbelievable what people have done to make sure this keeps going," he said.

The toys and shelves will move to a new location in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The exact location of the new space hasn't yet been revealed, but it is in Corner Brook, Hamlyn said, and whoever's behind it would prefer to remain anonymous.

"They are just not looking for any publicity," said Hamlyn.

"They are not looking for any accolades, let's put it that way. They came forward to us and they are just happy to provide the space for us."

The firefighters have until April 16 to leave the civic centre storage space but they hope to begin moving the large shelving units and toys to the new spot next week.

The anonymous building owners will allow the toys and shelves to be in the free space for years to come.