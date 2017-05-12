The federal government has named two women to the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Sandra Chaytor, a partner with Cox & Palmer, is appointed to the trial division in Grand Bank.

Frances Knickle, acting director of public prosecutions with the provincial department of justice, moves to the trial division in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The appointments were announced Friday by Jody Wilson-Raybould, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada.

Chaytor is known for her role as co-counsel in two judicial inquiries — the Cameron Inquiry which investigated errors in breast cancer testing, and the Barry Inquiry into the death of Don Dunphy.

An asthmatic, she has also taken on roles with the Lung Association at the provincial and national level.

Knickle, who studied music and theatre before a career in law, has a specialty in arguing appeals and in criminal law.