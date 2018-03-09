The Salvation Army broke ground Friday on an ambitious $14-million project in downtown St. John's that will provide housing for the homeless, a health clinic and a food bank, among other services.

"Some might have thought that this day would never come, but here we are, and it's a wonderful day," said Rene Loveless, the Salvation Army's secretary of public relations and development, addressing a crowd of dozens who turned out for the ceremony.

Edward Adams says he's glad to know the Salvation Army will be continuing to offer services to vulnerable people in St. John's. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

"Today our hearts are bursting with gratitude as we reflect on the hard work, dreams and perseverance of our organization, our partners and stakeholders that will now transform the Centre of Hope from a concept into a reality," he said.

The effects of poverty, drug addiction and homelessness are everywhere, said Loveless.

Deciding against breaking out a jackhammer, here’s the official turning of the sod to break ground for new @SalArmyNL Centre of Hope on Springdale St. in St. John’s. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/dNqEQQz6hY — @McCabeMeg

"The amenities, programs and services that will be offered at the new Centre of Hope are designed to alleviate the concerns that burden our most vulnerable citizens," he said. "This centre represents and provides hope and will give people a place to call home."

Edward Adams has been using Salvation Army services for years to help him deal with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"They're good people for support," he told CBC. "I hope that the government of this province will support 'em, and I'd like to thank all the people who donated the funding to help keep this place going and make hope better for other people in this city."

Construction to start in the spring

The Army says construction will begin in the spring, with the facility expected to be operational some time in 2020.

The Centre of Hope will also provide emergency services in disasters, as well as mental health services and drug addiction programs.

The facility has been a long time coming.

The Salvation Army demolished two buildings in 2015 — under criticism by the N.L. Historic Trust — on Springdale Street to make room for the new structure.

The group began raising money, socking away $6 million by April 2017, when it launched its public Faces of Hope campaign.