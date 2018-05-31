Salmon licences being printed, will be available to some Monday

The anticipated recreational salmon licences will be available to vendors in central and western Newfoundland starting Monday.

According to a news release from the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, the licences are being printed and will be distributed once the department receives them.

Licences will be available for purchase in other regions and for visitors of the province in the coming days, the release said.

Anglers were angry earlier this month when it was announced some wouldn't have their licences in time for the June 1 start of the season.

Vendors of salmon licences will start receiving them on Monday. (Hans_Petter Wikipedia Commons)

Provincial Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne laid the blame for the delay squarely at the feet of the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which is responsible for regulating the fishery.

Byrne said miscommunication about this season's retention limits and other requirements meant the licences needed to be reprinted, even after three prior printings.

The resident salmon licences are $5 each plus HST, instead of the $23 charged in recent years.

Non-resident licences will continue to cost $80 plus $5 for a vendor fee.

Anglers will have to abide by a one-fish-per-season quota until a mid-season review is done.

There will be a catch-and-release limit of three fish per day in all rivers in the province.