Country, gospel featured at this year's Salmon Festival

The lineup announced Tuesday for the 2018 Exploits Valley Salmon Festival has a country music flavour, with a little bit of gospel thrown in.

Headliners for the main concert on July 14 include Canadian band Emerson Drive, known for songs such as Last One Standing, and Juno nominated Aaron Pritchett, whose song When a Momma's Boy Meets a daddy's Girl charted at Top 5.

The concert will also feature Newfoundland and Labrador acts such as The Punters, Kellie Loder, the 8 Track Favourites and — from Grand Falls-Windsor — Rod Jackson and the Perfect Strangers.

"Concertgoers have been asking us to bring in country acts for years, and I think this lineup addresses those country music lovers," said Mayor Barry Manuel in a news release.

Country singer Aaron Pritchett will perform at the Kelly Ford Exploits Valley Salmon festival in July. (Dark Works )

According to festival chair Shawn Feener, this year's event will also include a gospel concert on Sunday, July 15 at the Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium, featuring Mark Lowry and local entertainer Blair Lane.

The salmon festival, sponsored by Kelly Ford, will run from July 12-16, with tickets costing $49.50 when they first go on sale May 5 and $69.50 if bought at the gate.

Organizers decided a few years ago to forego big name acts that cost big bucks, resulting in a loss for the town, in favour of less expensive entertainment that would still appeal to concertgoers.