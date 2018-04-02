'God-given right' to salmon: frustrated business owner awaits DFO decision on summer fishery

Salmon anglers and the businesses that serve them are on tenterhooks waiting to find out if this will be a catch and release summer in order to preserve drastically declining salmon stocks in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Everybody's saying the same thing: 'What's going to happen? DFO is screwing something else up,'" says Garry Warren of Good Buddy Sports in Corner Brook.

Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) scientists sounded the alarm about low salmon numbers in the province last month, and the department said a management plan would be announced in May.

Warren said with the season opening June 1, that doesn't give anyone enough time to prepare.

Good Buddy Sports owner Garry Warren says he had to order product for this salmon season last year, and won't sell much if DFO calls for a catch and release fishery. (CBC/Colleen Connors)

If anglers are only allowed to catch and release salmon, he said it will be detrimental to his business and that of many others.

"We look at losing approximately 90 per cent of our business, if there's only catch and release, and that, in dollar value, you're looking at between $230, $270,000 in sales," said Warren. "It's our mainstay."

Warren added it would lead to him laying off two employees, as he noticed a 90 per cent drop in business last August when DFO implemented a catch and release rule.

"Everybody's feeling queasy and don't know what to do.… Not knowing is the big problem," said Warren.

Salmon fishing rods — some retailing for $599.99 — line a rack at Good Buddy Sports in Corner Brook. (CBC/Colleen Connors)

'Seems like nobody is listening'

Despite the dire warning from DFO scientists after two summers of declining salmon stocks, Warren said people in the angling community aren't convinced.

"'Lots of fish in these rivers, some of the rivers don't have any fish. Not enough counters to really check out, see what is happening. Seals in the rivers, that's a big one,'" are everyone's concerns, he said.

"Seems like nobody is listening to those things."

Warren says he'll have to look at what to do with product like these flies if DFO calls for a catch and release salmon fishery this summer. (CBC/Colleen Connors)

Warren said DFO should not automatically cut off the fishery to catch and release, and at least follow suggestions from groups like the Salmon Preservation Association for the Waters of Newfoundland to use half the usual number of tags or in-season reviews of stocks.

If it is a catch and release summer, Warren said only about 10 per cent of "avid anglers" will participate.

"Some throw tags away. But the majority of people, if they take away the opportunity to take a fish, they're not going to bother to go."

"It just, I think, comes down to a mental imprint that this is our God-given right that you can go out and catch a fish, at least bring one home," said Warren.

"If you are not allowed to do that, it's government coming down hard on everybody again."