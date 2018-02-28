Several residents in Lark Harbour, on Newfoundland's west coast, are facing a large increase in their annual property tax bill after the new town council stopped pooling property assessments.

The change affects about 17 per cent of the town's taxed land, and residents like Kim Herritt, whose house and shed are located on two separate pieces of land, are seeing their property taxes double.

Residents with sheds separated from their houses are now paying property taxes on both properties in Lark Harbour. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"Why should I be taxed for two plots of land when I only bought one? Neighbours agree. They are all upset. We don't agree with this. We are not paying it until something is done," said Herritt.

Tax hike

Lark Harbour's residential tax rate of 3.65 mills kicks in when a property's assessed value is higher than $100,000. Less than that, the residential taxes are $365 per property. Most residents on Main Street have a house on one side of the street and a shed on the other side, closer to the water, with each property now taxed $365.

Acting mayor Ria Macdonald says the town needs to stop assessment pooling in order to pay its town bills. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"'That's $365 extra that is put on me," said Herritt, a seasonal worker. "That is $365 in gas that is taking away from my husband to travel three times a week to Corner Brook for dialysis. Now I have to work longer hours, take extra work where I can get it, just to pay."

Herritt said many of the residents affected by this extra tax are seniors on fixed incomes.

"It's a sad time for Lark Harbour," she said.

Town needs the money

Lark Harbour town council eliminated the assessment pooling as a way to bring in money to pay bills.

"We do have a water and sewer project on the go. And the tipping fees at the dump are going up significantly come June or July. Light and Power is going up. Everything is increasing and we have to pay our bills," said acting mayor Ria Macdonald.

Herritt's shed is across the street from her home. She doesn't want to pay property tax on both. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Macdonald, previously the deputy mayor, says the mill rate was recently increased, and council did not want to raise it again this year.

Tax exemptions

"We know in the upcoming years, as things get more expensive we will have to raise the mill rate. As our first budget of the council with most of us, we really didn't want to raise the mill rate, not yet," said Macdonald.

Upset residents affected by the new tax can apply for an exemption under the municipalities act and Macdonald says the town council will help residents with the paperwork.

"We will work with each resident on a case-by-case basis and try and get this figured out," she said.