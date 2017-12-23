The weather here in Newfoundland and Labrador never fails to deliver — the good, the bad and the ugly — and 2017 was no exception. Here's my annual rundown of the top weather stories of the year.

1. Winter bites back

If you remember all the way back to 2016, it was all about the winter that wasn't. We saw one of the warmest Februarys on record and it was a disappointing year for snow enthusiasts.

Fast-forward to last winter ...

Just a bit of snow in Corner Brook in February 2017. (Submitted by Janet Taylor)

This past winter was one that kicked off with numerous storms and lots of snow for both Newfoundland and Labrador through December. While we had a few breaks in the action, there were plenty of storms and lots of shovelling to do through January as well.

Still waiting for a tow, but it seems like the worst has passed! Stay safe and drive slow everyone! #nltraffic #nlwx @AnthonyGermain @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/vKqTwOkzrT — @VicSeward

Old Man Winter really kicked into high gear in February. That's when we experienced record-breaking -58 C wind chill in Wabush and that 50-70-centimetre monster two-day blizzard hit the metro area just in time for Valentine's Day.

The winter storms kept coming through March with our fair share of snow and ice…

Drooping, but glistening. Trees after yesterday's 21 hours of freezing precipitation. #nlwx #Gander pic.twitter.com/3SbSeMOvno — @rcbstormpost

2. That wicked wind storm

March included one of the most memorable storms to hit Newfoundland in years.

The cart corral at Sobeys near Long Pond went airborne, to the detriment of this car. (Submitted by Bobby Barker)

On March 11, wind gusts reached 180 km/h in Argentia, 170 km/h at Grates Cove and 160 km/h across parts of the metro region. The damage to some homes and cars was significant.

My youngest daughter just moved in here on March 1st. After today, who knows if this will continue to be her home. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/kJz68Gm1tN — @SpiffNL

More than 70,000 people lost power across eastern Newfoundland, and the lights were even knocked out at Mile One during the Brier.

. @Leftykenbear and @ryanfry79 entertain the crowd with a little game of shorts while we wait for the power to come back on #Brier2017 pic.twitter.com/hA0u8H2PsM — @CurlingCanada

While the storm was not a hurricane, it did pack hurricane strength winds — even stronger than those experienced during Igor.

Our latest storm was not a hurricane, but for many the wind gusts on Saturday were stronger than with Igor:https://t.co/DlrTmmmhjQ#nlwx pic.twitter.com/rB3VGU2Aet — @ryansnoddon

According to the insurance bureau of Canada, damage claims covered by insurance added up to $45 million.

3. The worst spring ever?

There have been many terrible springs over the years, but the spring of 2017 will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst on record.

It all started with those back-to-back blizzards in central Newfoundland, where 136 centimetres of snow fell in just seven days at the Gander airport.

The cleanup from that storm continued for days and the snow stuck around for weeks … and weeks.

April also brought with it two major ice storms for Newfoundland, one of which set a new 60-hour freezing rain record for St. John's.

#YYT has seen some lengthy spells of freezing precip over the years; this latest one in league of its own for consecutive hourly obs. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/ydWKe87KCL — @rcbstormpost

There was still plenty of snow on the ground in some spots by the time May 24 rolled around. For the areas that didn't have snow, Mother Nature made sure to bring in a fresh coating for the holiday long weekend.

Perhaps the biggest story of the spring was the persistent pack ice along the north coast of the island.

A few fishing boats caught in pack ice off La Scie. (DFO)

The northerly winds, which kept temperatures much cooler than normal through April and May, also kept the pack ice in the harbours. It was June when some fishermen ventured out and then had to be rescued after becoming trapped in the thick ice just offshore.

Thankfully the winds and the weather began to turn through mid-June, and so came summer.

4. Our summer split

Following the miserable spring, it's safe to say most of us were nervous heading into the summer months.

However, summer truly delivered across the island through July and August, with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Dog days of summer continue today!

If you want to beat the heat, get to the water like Sadie!

📷 Gloria Jordan Butt#nlwx pic.twitter.com/8Jtonhbwu1 — @ryansnoddon

With icebergs lingering along the coast and a bumper year for whales, it seemed the amazing summer pictures never stopped rolling in.

CBC #NLwx Picture Of The Day

Humpback Highs — in New Harbour, NL

Courtesy of Fred Woodman pic.twitter.com/ET9sTDq0t2 — @ryansnoddon

Temperatures finished near or above average for much of the island through August. When compared to the awesome summer of 2012, this past summer was right on par for temperatures, but saw nearly close to double the amount of rain-free days for some.

Super Summer Days In Bonavista...

Courtesy of Mark Gray#nlwx #ExploreNL pic.twitter.com/nm0LWKKi2Y — @ryansnoddon

In fact, many in central Newfoundland were beginning to worry about low water levels as August rolled into September.

So where did the rain go? It went to Labrador. While July was wet, August was record-shattering in western Labrador.

August 2017 #nlwx stats generally not too far from the normals; however, record wet in Labrador West (with a touch of snow at the end!). pic.twitter.com/FUgW9Ldz13 — @rcbstormpost

Adding to the misery, snow fell in Labrador City in early July (although not officially recorded) and then again in late in August. That means snow fell every month this year!

Our members in #LabWest received a special treat tonight while on patrol, SNOW❄️😳! #NotDounuts #nltraffic #nlwx @BigLandFM @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/OCvXWkOJ6U — @RNC_PoliceNL

5. Fall follows suit

While we officially transitioned from summer to fall, the mild and generally pleasant weather continued for much of the island. Daily temperature records were broken in October, and Gander set a new record with just 28 millimetres of rain.

St. John's Summer: In 1 minute & 12 seconds@CBCNL Time lapse from June 21st to Sept 22nd. Certainly far more sunny days than not! #nlwx pic.twitter.com/hWfgEVT34V — @ryansnoddon

There were a few exceptions to our nice weather, of course, including the 200-millimetre storm the hit St. John's from Sept. 8 through 12. This storm almost singlehandedly pushed us to the record for rainiest September at St. John's International Airport.

Downstream: Quidi Vidi Lake spilled its banks overnight, flooding the boathouse. Lake level now at its max and littered with debris. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/M0JbPpoNkd — @ryansnoddon

But for many of us on the island, thanks to a lovely September, October and even into November, our memories of fall 2017 will look like this:

Take your shoes off kinda nice for much of NL today!

🌤 with mid-high teens & 20 possible for some in Central/West Nfld

📷 Foster Penton#nlwx pic.twitter.com/kVzzY7qZG0 — @ryansnoddon

Once again this year, any tropical storms or hurricanes remained off to our south or tracked to the east. The last time we had a land-falling tropical system was Tropical Storm Leslie in 2012.

Meanwhile in Labrador…

For those who aren't fans of winter, some truly 'scary' scenes in Labrador West this morning!

10 cm at Wabush YWK!

📷 Jackie Lushman #nlwx pic.twitter.com/3IuBqwvhfy — @ryansnoddon

There was snow and plenty of it through October in the west. Even Halloween was postponed in Wabush as windy winter storm rolled through the region.

Despite the snowfall, Labrador saw above near to average temperatures in October and again in November. In fact, Happy Valley-Goose Bay saw its warmest October on record.

Surprise surprise, December has been typically snowy again in Labrador, and while we've had some tastes of winter on the island, including a 30-centimetre mid-month blizzard for the Avalon, the month might be best remembered for setting that new record for warmest December day.

High 17.9°C at St. John's #YYT: new record high for entire month of December [old rec: 17.3°C set Dec 13, 2008].



Numerous private stations in the upper teens, and at least one over 20°C in the CBS area. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/xWFMakw77x — @rcbstormpost

What will 2018 be like? A safe bet would be, a little bit of everything.