The weather here in Newfoundland and Labrador never fails to deliver — the good, the bad and the ugly — and 2017 was no exception. Here's my annual rundown of the top weather stories of the year.

1. Winter bites back

If you remember all the way back to 2016, it was all about the winter that wasn't. We saw one of the warmest Februarys on record and it was a disappointing year for snow enthusiasts.

Fast-forward to last winter ...

Just a bit of snow in Corner Brook in February 2017. (Submitted by Janet Taylor)

This past winter was one that kicked off with numerous storms and lots of snow for both Newfoundland and Labrador through December. While we had a few breaks in the action, there were plenty of storms and lots of shovelling to do through January as well.

Old Man Winter really kicked into high gear in February. That's when we experienced record-breaking -58 C wind chill in Wabush and that 50-70-centimetre monster two-day blizzard hit the metro area just in time for Valentine's Day.

The winter storms kept coming through March with our fair share of snow and ice…

2. That wicked wind storm

March included one of the most memorable storms to hit Newfoundland in years.

The cart corral at Sobeys near Long Pond went airborne, to the detriment of this car. (Submitted by Bobby Barker)

The cart corral at Sobeys near Long Pond went airborne, to the detriment of this car.

On March 11, wind gusts reached 180 km/h in Argentia, 170 km/h at Grates Cove and 160 km/h across parts of the metro region. The damage to some homes and cars was significant.

More than 70,000 people lost power across eastern Newfoundland, and the lights were even knocked out at Mile One during the Brier.

While the storm was not a hurricane, it did pack hurricane strength winds — even stronger than those experienced during Igor. 

According to the insurance bureau of Canada, damage claims covered by insurance added up to $45 million.

3. The worst spring ever?

There have been many terrible springs over the years, but the spring of 2017 will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst on record.

It all started with those back-to-back blizzards in central Newfoundland, where 136 centimetres of snow fell in just seven days at the Gander airport.

The cleanup from that storm continued for days and the snow stuck around for weeks … and weeks.

April also brought with it two major ice storms for Newfoundland, one of which set a new 60-hour freezing rain record for St. John's.

There was still plenty of snow on the ground in some spots by the time May 24 rolled around. For the areas that didn't have snow, Mother Nature made sure to bring in a fresh coating for the holiday long weekend.

Perhaps the biggest story of the spring was the persistent pack ice along the north coast of the island.

A few fishing boats caught in pack ice off La Scie. (DFO)

The northerly winds, which kept temperatures much cooler than normal through April and May, also kept the pack ice in the harbours. It was June when some fishermen ventured out and then had to be rescued after becoming trapped in the thick ice just offshore.

Thankfully the winds and the weather began to turn through mid-June, and so came summer.

4. Our summer split

Following the miserable spring, it's safe to say most of us were nervous heading into the summer months.

However, summer truly delivered across the island through July and August, with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

With icebergs lingering along the coast and a bumper year for whales, it seemed the amazing summer pictures never stopped rolling in.

Temperatures finished near or above average for much of the island through August. When compared to the awesome summer of 2012, this past summer was right on par for temperatures, but saw nearly close to double the amount of rain-free days for some.

In fact, many in central Newfoundland were beginning to worry about low water levels as August rolled into September.

So where did the rain go? It went to Labrador. While July was wet, August was record-shattering in western Labrador.

Adding to the misery, snow fell in Labrador City in early July (although not officially recorded) and then again in late in August. That means snow fell every month this year!

5. Fall follows suit

While we officially transitioned from summer to fall, the mild and generally pleasant weather continued for much of the island. Daily temperature records were broken in October, and Gander set a new record with just 28 millimetres of rain.

There were a few exceptions to our nice weather, of course, including the 200-millimetre storm the hit St. John's from Sept. 8 through 12. This storm almost singlehandedly pushed us to the record for rainiest September at St. John's International Airport.

But for many of us on the island, thanks to a lovely September, October and even into November, our memories of fall 2017 will look like this:

Once again this year, any tropical storms or hurricanes remained off to our south or tracked to the east. The last time we had a land-falling tropical system was Tropical Storm Leslie in 2012.

Meanwhile in Labrador…

There was snow and plenty of it through October in the west. Even Halloween was postponed in Wabush as windy winter storm rolled through the region.

Despite the snowfall, Labrador saw above near to average temperatures in October and again in November. In fact, Happy Valley-Goose Bay saw its warmest October on record.

Surprise surprise, December has been typically snowy again in Labrador, and while we've had some tastes of winter on the island, including a 30-centimetre mid-month blizzard for the Avalon, the month might be best remembered for setting that new record for warmest December day.

  

What will 2018 be like? A safe bet would be, a little bit of everything.