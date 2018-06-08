So long, and thanks for all the forecasts: Ryan Snoddon signs off

Ryan Snoddon has seen — and covered — over the last decade here in Newfoundland and Labrador: a hurricane, tropical storms, blizzards that stretched for days, RDF that stretched for years (or so it seemed).

And he's always done it with the utmost professionalism.

Well, most of the time anyway.

Check out this blooper reel of our esteemed colleague in the video below.

CBC N.L.'s beloved meteorologist is leaving for Nova Scotia 1:28

Ryan has said while this province will always have a special place in his heart, the allure of family in Halifax has ultimately won out. So Ryan and his wife, Annie, and two young sons are heading (a little bit) west.

Good luck, Ryan and you'll be missed.

Let's take one last stroll down memory lane — for a very special edition of #FlashbackFriday — and watch Ryan Snoddon deliver his first-ever weather forecast for CBC NL.

Back in 2008 everyone's favourite meteorologist made his debut here June 9, 2008 1:39

