Hockey Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour met up with CBC-NL's Ryan Snoddon to talk about Gilmour's autobiography, Killer.

Despite being a huge fan and a killer rec hockey player himself, Ryan kept it cool and didn't fanboy-out.

Well, not too much anyway.

Doug Gilmour says despite all those hockey injuries, he doesn't wake up full of aches and pains. (CBC)

So what's Gilmour's most memorable NHL goal?

"Probably the Stanley Cup winning goal with Calgary in 1989."

Fair enough.

Watch Gilmour recount some of his favourite goals, players and pranks — he once woke up to a lawn covered in lingerie — in this video.