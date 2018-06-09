Who will replace Ryan Snoddon as the new CBC NL meteorologist?
With a job opening in an economic downturn, all hands are auditioning to take over as CBC's newest meteorologist.
It should come as no surprise in today's economic climate that there has been an influx of job applications to take over Ryan Snoddon's former position.
We expected a few qualified candidates — but what we got was a laundry list of applicants who all used the word "celebrity" in their cover letters.
Safe to say the search is still on.