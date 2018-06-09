Skip to Main Content
Who will replace Ryan Snoddon as the new CBC NL meteorologist?

With a job opening in an economic downturn, all hands are auditioning to take over as CBC's newest meteorologist.
CBC News ·
Sure, Republic of Doyle was a smash hit for CBC, but there's no way Allan Hawco (or even Jake Doyle) is ready for this job. (CBC)

It should come as no surprise in today's economic climate that there has been an influx of job applications to take over Ryan Snoddon's former position.

We expected a few qualified candidates — but what we got was a laundry list of applicants who all used the word "celebrity" in their cover letters.

With Ryan Snoddon leaving, the stars have come out with hopes of replacing him. 2:32

Safe to say the search is still on.

