RV fire outside Cochrane Pond park days after campground closes due to fire safety concerns

Fire crews responded to the scene of an RV fire near Cochrane Pond Family Campground at roughly 5:00 p.m. Saturday, just days after the park closed due to fire safety concerns.

The motorhome was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Two fire engines were used to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries, according to fire officials.

Onlookers familiar with the area said the camper was abandoned on the shoulder of the highway about two years ago.

The City of St. John's abruptly shut down the nearby Cochrane Pond campground on June 7 due to "issues of fire and life safety."



At the time, St. John's Regional Fire Chief Sherry Colford cited concerns about whether campers and first responders would be able to escape should a fire break out inside the camp.



The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the incident.