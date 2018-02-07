With the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District voting last weekend to save all but one school up for closure, the chairman of the board says the review process itself should be examined.

Goronwy Price says shifting demographics in the province mean periodic reviews are necessary. Changing populations may mean some schools are now crowded while others have low enrolment.

There are more than 250 schools across the province, Price said, and every year there are usually about 30 considered for review due to declining enrolment or heavy capital costs.

"It's an expensive process to go through the consultation to determine whether it's a requirement to close or have a school remain open," he said.

Lengthy consultation process

The longer list of schools is usually whittled down to four to six schools that are fully reviewed. Then it's on to the public consultation process and eventually the vote.

"We have to make sure that when we put a school in the classification of school review that we've really nailed down that there's a serious possibility that the benefits of closing this facility are going to be positive for the students that are in it, and positive for the students as a whole."

There's a lot of work that goes into the review, he said.

"I'm not saying it's not required, but if we're going to go down that road on a regular basis, and the outcome of that process is going to be a decision that doesn't fall in line with the closing, then we've got to look at our review process," he said.

Price said parents often don't want to see changes and want to keep the status quo.

"Sometimes we probably hang on a little bit too long to that, and it may or may not be in the interest of the students that are actually enrolled in those schools."

The school in Little Bay Islands. There are no students enrolled in the school this year. (Julia Cook/CBC)

For all six schools under review, Price's vote was for closure. But the board as whole voted to keep four open, consolidate one with another school, and close just one — H.L. Strong Academy in Little Bay Islands, which has zero students.

"When you're getting down to the population levels that we're talking about in these schools, and the opportunities that bigger centres provide from a programming point of view, it is a tough decision."

Parents ecstatic

Some parents who spoke to CBC were elated their children's schools will stay open.

Melissa Chippett, whose daughter attends Leading Tickles Primary, spoke to CBC's Central Morning on Tuesday.

"We were so happy when we heard the news," she said. "I was watching the live broadcast of the meeting and my heart was pounding and I got really emotional."

Chippett's biggest concern, she said — like a lot of the trustees at the vote — was longer bus rides for students being sent to other schools.

"To me that's exactly why they kept all the schools open. They didn't want any kids travelling those distances and those roads," she said.

"If she got sick it seems like forever to get to her, you know? It's different for older kids, but younger kids, they should be closer to home. To me, as long as there's children to go to that school it should remain open."

Dawn Harvey, a parent with children at LeGallais Memorial in Isle aux Morts, thought their school was closing for sure.

"What the outcome was and what we expected were two completely different things, and that's why I think right now everybody in this community is just smiling ear to ear," she said.