It's been a banner year for Darren Kaulback, who has gone for a run every single day since Christmas Eve 2016.

Kaulback started his running streak with a challenge to run each day during the holidays.

He crossed that holiday finish line and never looked back — and doesn't intend to slow down any time soon.

"I don't want to stop. I probably won't unless I'm really injured or get hit by a car," laughed Kaulback, who figures he will have covered 3,600 kilometres by the end of 2017.

"It's fun to keep going, I feel stronger than I ever did before and healthier mentally and physically."

Since quitting smoking and getting into the sport about six years ago, Kaulback, who lives in Pinchgut Lake, just outside Corner Brook, has become a dedicated runner, training hard for a 10-kilometre race.

Kaulback says he doesn't plan to break his daily running streak any time soon. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Kaulback's year-long streak is one of his favourite accomplishments to date.

His daily distances range from five kilometres to the marathon length of 42.2 kilometres, and Kaulback said he's logging about 100 kilometres a week.

"My body is a lot stronger now than it ever has been."

He admits it hasn't always been easy to commit to a run every day, and sometimes it was down to the wire to squeeze in a late-night run.

Kaulback started his streak on Christmas Eve 2016, and has run every day since then. (CBC/Gary Moore)

He It's especially hard to motivate himself out the door in the cold Newfoundland winter.

"It's always hard sometimes to get out the door, but as soon as you're out the door moving you're wondering why you didn't do it earlier," said Kaulback, originally from Nova Scotia.

"It's always worth it in the end."

Kaulback has knocked a lot of major races off his bucket list, including the Boston Marathon, but he's excited for his next challenge, an 84-kilometre ultra marathon in Nova Scotia in June.