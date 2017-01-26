Police in St. John's have released photos of a suspected break and entry at a St. John's business.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released a photo of one of two suspects in a break in at The Running Room in Churchill Square in St. John's.

Police say the store was hit by two suspects on Dec. 9, who gained entry to the store by smashing through a glass window.

Athletic gear was allegedly stolen during the incident, which occurred at about 3 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RNC.