The preliminary hearing for a St. John's man accused of trying to poison a woman began in St. John's Tuesday morning.

Police laid attempted murder charges against Mark Rumboldt, 57, after he allegedly tried to poison a woman in January.

Rumboldt and the woman were both brought to hospital following an incident in a home in the west end of St. John's. According to police, the two knew each other.

In addition to attempted murder, Rumboldt is also charged with administering "a noxious thing."

Twenty witnesses are expected to testify over the course of four days.