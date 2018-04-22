Podcast, accessibility series earn prizes at RTDNA awards

Jen White and Ted Blades were among 11 CBC Atlantic winners at Saturday night's RTDNA awards gala in Dartmouth, N.S. (Jen White/Twitter)

One was a series that laid out a formidable number of accessibility barriers in our midst. The other was a podcast that explored one biologist's passion for a healthy environment.

Both were named eastern regional winners Saturday night at the Radio Television Digital News Association awards gala in Dartmouth, N.S.

Producer Jen White accepted the Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity for Access Denied, a series presented last fall by reporter Ramona Dearing.

The series presented a wide variety of experiences of people facing mobility issues, from employment to parking to community supports and housing.

Ted Blades, host of CBC Radio's On The Go, won in the podcast category for an episode of the series he produced last fall.

The winning episode of Tedwalks — which features interviews Blades recorded while walking with his subjects — featured an interview with wildlife biologist Holly Hogan.

You can listen to the full podcast below.

Ted hikes Signal Hill Trail with the sea bird biologist to talk about the power of the ocean, the language of birds and poetry. 45:00

Ted Blades will return later this year with a new series of Tedwalks podcasts.

In all, CBC journalists from Atlantic Canada received 11 awards at Saturday night's event.