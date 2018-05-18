Think you love the royals? This St. John's woman likely has you beat

Millions will watch when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married on Saturday morning — but few of the viewers will know as much about the history of royal weddings as Carla Conway, whose home in St. John's is filled with royal memorabilia.

"It's been a part of my life for a long time," said Conway, who says she has at least 1,000 different items related to the British monarchy and believes the number is closer to 1,500.

Her collection, amassed over the past five decades, spans several centuries and includes a wide variety of items: books, vinyl records, figurines, china plates and coins are just some of the items on display in two rooms of her home on Hamilton Avenue.

These figurines are among the hundreds of items in Conway's home. (CBC)

Conway's interest in British monarchs even led to her inclusion in a BBC documentary hosted by Victoria Wood, and a companion book about the film.

She, of course, has a copy of that as well.

'This is something that I grew up with'

Conway said her love of royal memorabilia, and appreciation of the history of the British royals, can be traced back to her grandmother.

"This is something that I grew up with, with my grandmother. There's a number of pieces here that were in her collection," she said.

"It was just something that was very much a part of her world, and it's something that I have found that I enjoy."

For collectors, the lower the number on an limited-edition item, the better. This commemorative wedding figurine of Kate Middleton in Carla Conway's collection is numbered five out of 7,500. (CBC)

She began acquiring items herself and continues to add items to the collection. Some are purchased by her husband, "a very astute collector for me."

Others are given to her as gifts, sometimes by friends and other times by people who simply hear about her collection and pass along an item they have.

"They say, 'I found this in my mother's trunk, or I found this in the back room,'" Conway said.

"I appreciate it very much any time something comes in."

Some of the more than 1,000 items in Carla Conway's collection are displayed in her dining room in St. John's. (CBC)

The result is a varied collection with only a handful of duplicates, though she said she'd be hard pressed to pick a favourite.

"Truthfully, I could not pick one item," Conway said.

"I'd be devastated if anything happened to any of it, for the fact that there's some connection to every piece that's here."

Items from several royal weddings

There are some standouts, however.

The oldest item is a King George III coin from 1788.

"It's very small and it has a hole in it with a piece of leather on it, because that's how the soldiers who were paid with it were able to keep it," she said.

In that time, it was common for holes to develop in the woolen trousers worn by soldiers. To keep from losing the coins they were paid with, they wore them around their necks.

Items in Carla Conway's extensive royal collection range in age from as old as a coin from 1788 to, soon, items commemorating the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (CBC)

There are also items from several different royal weddings, including that of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Conway also has a publication about the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip in 1947.

"We think of the magazines coming out now, but they were actually putting out magazines even then," she said.

"I'm very lucky to have this one, and it is in very good condition still."

This silver coin in Carla Conway's collection commemorates the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. (CBC)

The book gives the same kind of tidbits about the royal wedding that early risers who get up to watch Saturday's ceremony will be interested in: details about Elizabeth's dress, information about the ceremony, photographs of the couple and their wedding party.

That history is what Conway said she most enjoys about her hobby. And like any fan of the British royals, she'll be watching as Prince Harry, sixth in line to the throne, marries American actress Meghan Markle.

But in the end, her excitement about the occasion is more about the romance than the history.

"I think it's wonderful, wedding are always fun, and they're exciting," she said.

"To see two people that want to be together, that's wonderful to see."