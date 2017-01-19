Police are warning banks on the northeast Avalon Peninsula to beware of three men trying to cash fake Government of Canada cheques.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's economic crime unit says several attempts have been made, some successful.

In one instance, police said one of the men left behind a fake, out-of-province identity card, and may be going by the name Mackenzie Augustin Maxance.

According to police, the men were described as dark skinned. One had a mustache and goatee.

In a news release Thursday, the RNC said retail businesses should also be careful in validating Government of Canada cheques.