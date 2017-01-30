One man has been brought to hospital following reports of a shooting in downtown St. John's on Monday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived at Springdale Street before 12:30 p.m., to investigate an unconfirmed report of a shooting on the street.

Police presence on Springdale St. In St. John's in relation to an unconfirmed report of a man being shot. Investigation ongoing @ this hour. — @RNC_PoliceNL

Const. Geoff Higdon, a spokesperson for the RNC, said the man was brought to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

"As it is very early in the investigation, we don't have a whole lot of details at this point," he said. "There haven't been any arrests, the investigation is ongoing."

Police on scene of reported shooting on Springdale Street in St. John's. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/IfrjbRdHqj — @glenn_payette

Higdon said investigators will be going through the neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

The road was closed to traffic between Charlton and Gilbert Streets.

The RNC is on the scene after reports of a man shot on Springdale Street. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary/Twitter)