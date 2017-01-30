One man has been brought to hospital following reports of a shooting in downtown St. John's on Monday afternoon.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived at Springdale Street before 12:30 p.m., to investigate an unconfirmed report of a shooting on the street.
Police presence on Springdale St. In St. John's in relation to an unconfirmed report of a man being shot. Investigation ongoing @ this hour.—
@RNC_PoliceNL
Const. Geoff Higdon, a spokesperson for the RNC, said the man was brought to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
"As it is very early in the investigation, we don't have a whole lot of details at this point," he said. "There haven't been any arrests, the investigation is ongoing."
Police on scene of reported shooting on Springdale Street in St. John's. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/IfrjbRdHqj—
@glenn_payette
Higdon said investigators will be going through the neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
The road was closed to traffic between Charlton and Gilbert Streets.