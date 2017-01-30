One man has been brought to hospital following reports of a shooting in downtown St. John's on Monday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived at Springdale Street before 12:30 p.m., to investigate an unconfirmed report of a shooting on the street.

Const. Geoff Higdon, a spokesperson for the RNC, said the man was brought to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

"As it is very early in the investigation, we don't have a whole lot of details at this point," he said. "There haven't been any arrests, the investigation is ongoing."

Higdon said investigators will be going through the neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

The road was closed to traffic between Charlton and Gilbert Streets.

RNC investigation on Springdale Street

The RNC is on the scene after reports of a man shot on Springdale Street. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary/Twitter)

Police presence on Springdale Street

Police say one man was brought to hospital with undetermined injuries following an incident on Springdale Street in St. John's. (Submitted)