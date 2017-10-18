The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is showing off the newest member of its mounted unit.

The new recruit, named Harvey, is a six-year-old black male Percheron Cross and made his public debut in a ceremony at Government House in St. John's Wednesday, near the stables that will be his home.

Harvey is a gift from one of the city's oldest businesses, A. Harvey and Company and the Patten family. Born and raised in New Brunswick, Harvey measures 16.2 hands and weights about 725 kilograms.

His duties will consist of patrolling the metro area and being a public relations ambassador for the RNC.

The constabulary has lost two veterans of its mounted unit recently. Townshend died in 2016 and Fraize passed away on Oct. 3.