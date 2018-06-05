New charge for former Nunatsiavut elected official accused of sexual assault

A former ordinary member of the Nunatsiavut Government for Upper Lake Melville — already charged with sexual assault — is facing a charge of sexual interference involving a minor.

Roy Blake is accused of sexually touching someone under the age of 16 between January 2017 and March 2018.

Blake was already facing two counts of sexual assault for complaints that date back to the 1980s. He resigned in November 2017.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The latest charge was sworn before a justice of the peace on April 19 — the same date a CBC story was published about Blake bowing out of the Nunatsiavut election, which was ongoing at the time.

At that time, Blake wrote in a Facebook post that "negative and inaccurate information" was taking a toll on him and his family.

Blake's next court appearance is scheduled for June 11.