​Though Roy Blake promised to be "honest and upfront" in his bid to re-claim the Upper Lake Melville seat for ordinary members in the Nunatsiavut assembly, he is refusing to say anything about his decision to run for political office while facing two charges of sexual assault.

"I have plead not guilty and this is now going through the process of the courts," Blake said in response to a request for an interview about his decision.

Blake is seeking the same seat he held until he resigned last November.

At the time of his resignation Ed Rudkowski, speaker of the Nunatsiavut assembly said it was "to deal with some personal matters." A few days later the charges surfaced against Blake in provincial court.

"I do not regret that decision because at the time I felt it was in the best interest of my family," Blake wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy.

'Honest and upfront'

Blake's name was among the seven candidates running for the two seats for Upper Lake Melville when nominations were made official on Tuesday.

"In order to serve you the people of Upper Lake Melville Area, I need to conduct a clean, successful campaign," he wrote.

"I am willing to answer any questions or concerns that you may have. I will be honest and upfront."

A spokesperson for the Nunatsiavut government told the CBC there is nothing preventing an individual facing charges from seeking office.

The election will take place on May 1.