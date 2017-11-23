A politician who resigned from the Nunatsiavut Government in Labrador a week ago is facing sexual assault charges.

Roy Blake, the former ordinary member for Upper Lake Melville, is up on two counts from the 1980s.

Court documents state the alleged assaults occurred in Happy Valley Goose-Bay between September 1986 and June 1987, and between June 1987 and June 1988.

The complainant is denoted by the same set of initials.

Blake's resignation came on Nov. 15.

It was issued in a press release which quoted the speaker of the Nunatsiavut assembly, Edward Blake Rudkowski, as saying, "I have been advised that Mr. Blake is resigning to deal with some personal matters and, as such, there will be no further statements."

Blake will answer to the charges at provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in December.