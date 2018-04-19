Roy Blake, Nunatsiavut candidate facing sex assault charges, drops out

A candidate in the upcoming Nunatsiavut election — who is facing two charges of sexual assault — dropped out of the race Thursday morning.

In a post on Facebook, Roy Blake cited "negative and inaccurate information" which has "taken its toll on my family and me."

Blake was first elected ordinary member for Upper Lake Melville in 2014. He resigned in November 2017.

Charges go back decades

Less than a week after he resigned, Blake was formally charged with two counts of sexual assault. Court documents show the complaints go back to the 1980s. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In March, Blake announced via Facebook his intention to reclaim his seat in the upcoming election, pledging to be "honest and upfront" with voters.

While he faced heavy criticism for his decision to run while facing charges, in his Facebook post on Thursday Blake thanked his supporters.

"I certainly appreciate all the support I have received during this horrible process. It has not gone unnoticed," he wrote.

Election two weeks away

Blake told CBC News he has formally withdrawn from the race, but he declined to comment further.

A preliminary inquiry on the sexual assault charges is set for Sept. 12.

The Nunatsiavut election is on May 1.

Six other candidates are vying for one of two ordinary member seats in Upper Lake Melville: Belinda Andersen, Gerald Asivak, Sharon Cormier, Marjorie Flowers, Rose Pamak, and Marlene Winters-Wheeler.