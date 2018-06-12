Skip to Main Content
Solo and acoustic in Studio F with Rough Hands
Parkway Sessions

Solo and acoustic in Studio F with Rough Hands

Musician Luke Tremblett performs Leave It At That from our Parkway Sessions series.
CBC News ·
Rough Hands performs the song Leave It At That in CBC N.L's Studio F as part of the Parkway Sessions Series. (CBC)

Musician Luke Tremblett has talked about how his performing moniker, Rough Hands, is a way to separate the man from the musician.

It also ties into the Newfoundland and Labrador habit of referring to people as "good hands" or "bad hands."

But the songs Tremblett performed in CBC N.L.'s own Studio F are anything but rough, with their mix of acoustic guitar and poppy hooks. 

More from Rough Hands

Leave It At That is one of the great songs Rough Hands performed for us, but if you like this you'll want to check out Join Everyone, another one of his tracks recorded for Parkway Sessions.

