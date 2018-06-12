Solo and acoustic in Studio F with Rough Hands

Musician Luke Tremblett has talked about how his performing moniker, Rough Hands, is a way to separate the man from the musician.

It also ties into the Newfoundland and Labrador habit of referring to people as "good hands" or "bad hands."

But the songs Tremblett performed in CBC N.L.'s own Studio F are anything but rough, with their mix of acoustic guitar and poppy hooks.

