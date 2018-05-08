Rough Hands taps into an intimate vibe with Join Everyone

Our Studio F is already known among musicians as a warm, intimate space to perform.

Rough Hands — also known as Luke Tremblett — tapped into that vibe for our latest Parkway Sessions video.

Tremblett performs his song Join Everyone, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

We know you'll love it.

More from Rough Hands

If you enjoyed that song, you no doubt will love this Rough Hands video we posted earlier in the series.

This song is called Waves.

You may also be interested in this archival interview with Tremblett that aired in April on Weekend A.M.