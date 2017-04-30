Luke Tremblett's stage name, Rough Hands, is loaded with meaning.

"In Newfoundland, we call people good hands, bad hands," said Tremblett.

"So Rough Hands is what we like to go by."

Out of the Dark by Rough Hands is primarily a solo effort from Tremblett, with help from a few musician friends.

"There's lots of good and bad you go through in your life, and your hands are things you use every day and have to experience those with," said Tremblett.

"I just thought the metaphor kind of fit."

Have a listen to Luke Tremblett's conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

