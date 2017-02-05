Could Debut Atlantic be preparing for its finale in Corner Brook?

David Smallwood hopes not, but he's warning people to use it or lose it. Smallwood, who's in charge of the performance hall at the Rotary Arts Centre, says they're just not selling enough tickets for the touring classical music concert series.

"Debut Atlantic's mandate has been to introduce bright, smart,up-and-coming musicians," Smallwood said.

'We're not blessed with a large number of opportunities for classical music.' - David Smallwood

"It's always been a very fulfilling series for me personally, some incredible talent has passed through [Corner Brook] and, as a city, we're not blessed with a large number of opportunities for classical music."

The Halifax-based arts touring group has been arranging concerts through Atlantic Canada for almost forty years. Smallwood says the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre stopped using Debut Atlantic in the late 1990's or early 2000's.

But not enough people are coming up to the box office, so the RAC is putting people on notice. They'll see how ticket sales go for the remaining shows this season before deciding whether to pull the plug on their agreement with Debut Atlantic.

Small audiences

After the Rotary Arts Centre and its 100-seat performance theatre opened in Corner Brook in 2014, Smallwood and the RAC board wanted to give Debut Atlantic another try. He says the size and sound of the RAC are perfect.

The group is in its second full season at the RAC, but the audiences have not been as strong as the centre wants.

Smallwood said a concert by classical guitarist Emma Rush last November only attracted about 20 people, although Smallwood noted that it was on the same night as the U.S. presidential election. Another recent Debut Atlantic performance was hampered by a winter storm.

The entrance to the Rotary Arts Centre in Corner Brook. (CBC)

The RAC is concerned about the long-term audience numbers, noting that it's sometimes difficult to even get the break-even number of 50 people for some Debut Atlantic shows. It costs the centre about $1,500 per performance.

Smallwood said he doesn't think the ticket price of 30 dollars is an obstacle, noting that shows at the RAC by artists from the province go for abut the same cost.

He is perplexed, though, that there doesn't seem to be as much interest in Debut Atlantic as he expected, given the fact that hundreds of children take classical music lessons. He says only four of the $10 student rate tickets have sold in two years.

Duo Fortin-Poirier, featuring pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, will perform at the Rotary Arts Centre on Monday, Feb. 6. (Debut Atlantic/Submitted Photo)

Smallwood is hoping for a good turnout on Monday, Feb. 6 for Duo Fortin-Poirier, featuring pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier.

If Debut Atlantic does leave Corner Brook, however, it looks like it will go out with a bang. On March 13, the Montreal-based quartet Architek Percussion will perform, and Smallwood said the Centre has been asked to set up five drum kits and a marimba.

"It should be a really noisy night and a very appealing night as well."