Kippens woman named to Canada's Special Olympics coaching roster

A woman who helped get a Special Olympics club off the ground in Bay St. George a decade ago will soon be on the world stage, an honour that moved her to near tears.

Rosie Ryan has been chosen as an associate coach for athletics with the Canadian team for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, which will bring together 7,000 athletes from over 170 countries next March.

"It's pretty exciting," says Ryan, still marvelling at the fact she was chosen.

"I think [the national organization] was inspired by a lot of the work I do ... of the things that we do here in Newfoundland to help our athletes along."

Founded in 1968, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpecialOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpecialOlympics</a> provides a safe environment for people of determination. Through programs such as Unified Sports and Healthy Athlete, we aim to ensure the health and happiness of all those part of our team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpecialOlympicsAD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpecialOlympicsAD</a> <a href="https://t.co/kQE3R5tybf">pic.twitter.com/kQE3R5tybf</a> —@WorldGamesAD

Ryan's selection marks the first time a Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador coach has been selected to be part of the national team.

Trish Williams is executive director of the not-for-profit group that provides training and competition opportunities for over 700 athletes.

"We are confident that Rosie will deliver world-class preparation to the athletes," said Williams.

Long involvement

Ryan has been coaching several events involving Special Olympians for years and it's her admiration for the participants that keeps her involved.

"These athletes, they just love to come and actually prepare and get ready," she told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show and Central Morning Show.

"They all feel so good about what they do and it's just heartwarming to see the gratitude that they have toward everything that we do."

The athletes she coaches may come home with medals or just big smiles. But Rosemary Ryan is glad she'll be a part of it. The Newfoundland woman was just picked as a coach for the Canadian team at next year's Special Olympics World Summer Games. 9:24

Ryan, who is a retired physical education teacher, said individual clubs — there are currently 16 in the province — means athletes have more opportunities to stay involved beyond their high school years.

"For the most part, once our Special Olympians leave the school system there's really nowhere else for them to get to compete." she said.

Hard work already underway

Ryan is currently the head coach for the provincial Special Olympics team and is working with 13 athletes who are vying for a spot on the Canadian team — which will be decided at nationals at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia from July 31 to Aug. 4.

The world will come together to celebrate inclusion in Abu Dhabi<br>during the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. Stay<br>tuned to our channels for updates. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpecialOlympicsAD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpecialOlympicsAD</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AbuDhabiPrepares?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AbuDhabiPrepares</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereToParticipate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereToParticipate</a> <a href="https://t.co/iFzEGqjLBt">pic.twitter.com/iFzEGqjLBt</a> —@WorldGamesAD

In October, Ryan will travel with that team to a training camp in Toronto, to be followed by a second camp in a warmer destination in order to help prepare for the games in March — when the average daytime temperature in Abu Dhabi is about 23 C degrees.

There is close to a year, some big competitions and much more training before then. For now, Ryan is just enjoying the moment.

"Everyone of them — no matter what the end result — they're all winners," she said.