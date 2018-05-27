Wheels up! Roller derby season kicks off at the Jack Byrne arena

It might be rough in the rink but it hasn't been rough to find people who want to join 709 Roller Derby.

"We're really excited the league has been growing a lot lately. We've been getting a lot of interested people joining up with us, and we're just really excited to see what the season brings," said league co-president Linda Jewell, who goes by the name "BB Hate" in the rink.

Linda Jewell, aka BB Hate, is co-president of the league. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

The league's two teams — the Neversweets and the Vixens — opened the season at Torbay's Jack Byrne arena on Saturday, with the Vixens drawing first blood, winning 239-181.

"We've just been trying to get out there on social media and get people engaged," said Jewell.

"We've been doing recruitment events, getting new players to come and just try it out, we'll lend you all the gear you can just see if it's something you're interested in."

About 40 women compete on the two teams, under derby names like "Steph-A-Knee Breaker," "Slam U Elle Jackson" and "Sock Ness Monster."

Alter-egos take over the derby rink. (Alyson Samson)

"The league was started by two local women, and since then it's grown to more than 50 people, so we're really excited to see how big the league has gotten," Jewell said.

Jane Bannister, who on the derby rink is better known as "Betty Trooper," says derby is for everyone.

"The people getting involved in derby in St. John's is really a big variety," Bannister said.

"We've got people from 19 to their mid-40s who are joining now. There's all different body types, all different levels of fitness," she said.

Jane "Betty Trooper" Bannister, left, and Amanda "Sophie Brutale" Tippett are members of the Neversweets. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

After watching her first game in 2016, Bannister was hooked.

"I thought, I couldn't possibly do that," she said.

"And then I thought maybe it would be kind of cool to tryand I noticed that there were other moms — because I've got kids myself — who had their kids at games, so I thought if other people with kids could do it, maybe I actually could."

The games are all in good fun, but can get rough, and there's a lot of falling down.

This year the league has its very own set of trading cards, complete with stats and facts on the back.

"It's kind of like football and chess, all on wheels, with a lot of tough women giving it their best," Bannister said.

About 200 people gathered in the stands of the arena to watch the derby girls compete in the full-contact sport.

Sherri Head and her ladies' group came to support one of their friends on the Neversweets.

Sherry Hann cheers on her friend, who goes by the derby name 'Kirb Stomp.' (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"We've never seen it before but we have a lovely person explaining all the rules to us so we're very excited, and we're hoping we cheer for the right people and the right things," Head said.

Derby 709 brings out a lot of fans, family and friends. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"I'm really impressed. I think it's really cool that they have something like this here, something different."