Police are cautioning that thieves who broke into a water treatment plant on the Northern Peninsula this week might have been exposed to a toxic chemical.

The Roddickton facility was broken into some time between noon on Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a release sent Friday by the RCMP.

Police said the door to the treatment plant was forced open. Building supplies, including lumber, were taken, possibly by an ATV and a trailer. The building was also damaged.

The RCMP said the chlorine used at the plant to treat water can be toxic and poses a risk to anyone exposed to it without proper equipment and training.