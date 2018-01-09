St. John's artist raising funds for Nova Scotia family devastated by fire

A Newfoundland artist is trying to help cover the cost of funerals for four children killed in a Nova Scotia fire this weekend.

Rod Hand is an artist living in Mount Pearl. His wife's sister is the grandmother of one of the children killed in this weekend's fire in Pubnico Head, Nova Scotia.

"She's finding it very hard but she's trying to be there for her sister, who is a total wreck right now," he said.

Rod Hand is raffling off a canvas print of his painting Days Gone By to help cover the costs of funerals for four children killed in a Nova Scotia fire. (Rod Hand/Facebook)

Hand is raffling off a canvas print of his painting, Days Gone By , a bright night scene of downtown St. John's back in the good old days, on his Facebook page to raise some money for the family. He's also going to set up a GoFundMe campaign for them, he said.

"All the money will go into a special account for them," said Hand. "Hopefully, we'll raise enough."

'I do have a talent I can use'

Fire crews responded to the fire in the small town of Pubnico Head, about 260 kilometres west of Halifax, just after midnight on Saturday.

The fire destroyed the home in which the children were staying, and killed all four of the children inside. They were all under the age of seven.

One adult remained in hospital on Sunday.

"When we heard the news originally, it was just total shock. How do you even wrap your head around it?" he said.

Hand has been an artist since he was seven years old and is known for his vivid, friendly Newfoundland scenes which celebrate the province's landscape and history.

"I said I've got to do something, I do have a talent I can use to help somehow, help raise money to at least cover the cost, or try to cover the cost, of the funerals for these kids," he said.

"I'm sure the farthest thing from the family's mind is this part of it. But it's going to come around."