The man behind a proposal to build 14 ziplines, a 5,000-square foot chalet and restaurant and authentic log cottages in St. Mary's Bay says the provincial government is leaving him high and dry when it comes to the project's momentum.

"We are at a standstill. We need approvals," says Trevor Linehan, who wants to open the Rocky River Zipline and Adventure Park.

"So we're looking for answers right now … It's very frustrating."

Trevor Linehan plans to have 14 ziplines, log cabins, a pub and more at his ecotourism site. (Rocky River Zipline and Adventure Park/Facebook)

Linehan said it's been four years so far, with the proposal working its way through the Newfoundland and Labrador bureaucracy.

He said area MHA Sherry Gambin-Walsh and town officials have been helpful, but "we are still getting some hiccups whereby we are not getting answers on what the holdups are."

Officially, the project is in the environmental assessment stage, but the timeline on the government's website lists March 27 as the date when the municipal affairs and environment minister's decision was due.

However, a department spokesperson says that was extended until May 1, and extended yet again "as the Environmental Assessment Division continues to review the proposed project. Officials with the division have offered to meet with the proponent," according to a statement provided to CBC News.

No new date for a decision was provided by the department.

Linehan said the project was officially registered with the provincial government in April 2014.

It 'could put us on the map'

He admitted the vision has a lot going on, but that's on purpose.

"We proposed five different [attractions] initially because just having one, like a zipline itself, would be very hard to sustain. But by offering a variety of services, we can offer a lot more and attract more people."

Linehan said the proposal includes festival grounds and a drive-in movie theatre, to make the area "a more family-oriented destination."

He said the environment is a top factor in the consideration of the project, noting the cabins and items on the property would be made of natural wood.

"This is an ecotourism development. Everything we do protects the environment … everything we do is less of a carbon footprint. This is big for Canada and the world right now," Linehan said.

A map depicts some of the plans for the adventure park. (Rocky River Zipline and Adventure Park/Facebook)

He said a project like this wouldn't be possible without the community, and that's why he plans to give back five per cent of the profits from the zipline operation to Colinet for beautification.

Linehan said it's just one of many reasons the project is a win all around — and he hopes the provincial government agrees, sooner rather than later.

"It helps our community grow, it helps everybody with employment, it helps with tourism, helps with spin-off businesses and so on," he said.

"It would definitely put us on the map."