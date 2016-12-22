When Robyn Slade went into the recording studio on Dec. 16, she had no idea the song she was recording would get so much attention on social media.



But in less than a week, the video for I Know Who She Is had more than 30,000 hits on YouTube and 50,000 views on Facebook.

The song is about Alzheimer's disease and was written by Rob Hickman.

Neighbour's request

"My dad was outside with Rob, our next door neighbor, and they were just talking," said Slade.



"He asked Dad if I'd like to sing it. So when Dad came in with the video clip and asked me to sing it and I listened to it, I thought it was amazing. So then he asked me to go to the recording studio ... It was awesome!''



Hickman wrote the song after hearing a friend recall a visit to the hospital, where he met a husband visiting his wife in a nursing home.

"I just fell in love with the words," said Slade.

'The words just connect with me because they're so passionately sweet' - Robyn Slade

"I can picture the old man in the nursing home and loving his wife continuously and knowing she's not going to know who she is today but he's still going to go see her anyway. The words just connect with me because they're so passionately sweet."

'The best experience of my life'

The song was recorded at My Own Studio in South River on December 15. It was the first time Slade was in a recording studio.

"It was the best experience of my life. When I had the headphones on and everything, I just fell in love with it."



The song will be released in 2017 as part of a compilation released by My Own Studio.