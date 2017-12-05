A string of bold thefts in Grand Falls-Windsor has the police warning the public to take extra steps to prevent thieves from entering their homes and businesses.



On Friday, a thief took a crowbar to the main entrance of Grant's Sports Excellence on Main Street and stole at least 10 Canada Goose jackets.

Owner Grant Peyton says each jacket was worth around $900, and while the theft took only a few minutes, the loss is a big one for his small family-run shop.



"It's a direct hit right to our pocket," he said. "We're a mom and pop shop and we're just trying to make a living."

The theft at Grant's is just the latest in what the RCMP is calling a noticeable increase in robberies and break-ins in the area.



"In the last 30 days there have been 25 break and enters and 21 thefts reported to the Grand Falls-Windsor detachment," police said in a news release sent shortly after the theft at Grant's.

Car dealerships also hit

In late October, Jason Thistle's car dealership was one of the first businesses hit.

He says that on Oct. 25, thieves snuck onto the Grand Toyota lot. When his staff got to work in the morning, a brand new truck was up on cinderblocks, the tires and wheels nowhere to be found, costing him thousands.

"This has been a very sleepy community for a long time. People have felt safe in their community, no need to lock their doors and stuff like that, but everything has changed," he said.



"This is the new normal, so everybody's looking at security systems for their own personal residences, obviously for work, better lighting, and you just really have to be aware of what's going on and what can happen out there now."

Just over a week after his shop was hit, Thistle said thieves stole about 100 tires from the local Honda dealership.

He says the rise in thefts might have something to do with addictions in the area.

"There seems to be extreme unemployment, there's a ton of opioid abuse and drug abuse going on, and there's a lot of people walking around doing nothing, and the police presence is pretty much next to nil."

"I've heard of quite a few break and enters in terms of people's vehicles [too]. Most times they're just after loose change, they're not after stereo systems or contents, it's just change."

Low police presence

While Thistle and Peyton both reported the thefts to police, they're not too optimistic about the culprits being found.

"There's just not enough of them out on patrol. I mean, when was the last time on the highway you passed a patrol car, let alone in your community late at night?" said Thistle.

"They're basically asking the community to police themselves at this point."

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are also warning the public that valuables and keys should not be left in their vehicles, alarms should be used if you have them, and that businesses should keep updated lists of which employees have keys.

Police did not respond to CBC's requests for comment.