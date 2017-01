Police in St. John's are investigating an armed robbery that was reported Monday night.

A man who was walking down an east end street reported being robbed by two males around 8:30 p.m.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man needed medical attention after the robbery.

Police did not specify the extent of injuries, and did not provide details about what was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.