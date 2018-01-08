Police say a masked man who claimed to be carrying a weapon made away with cash from the Knights of Columbus in South River over the weekend.

Bay Roberts RCMP say they responded to a report of the robbery shortly after 7:30 Saturday evening.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Witnesses describe the suspect as being a "shorter than average man wearing a dark-coloured jacket and red plaid pants."

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying the suspect.