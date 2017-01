Police in St. John's are investigating an armed robbery at a home in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the east end home just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

An unknown male entered the home and robbed the occupants, fleeing the scene a short time later, police said.

But police did not say what was taken, or the total value.

The RNC also did not specify what kind of weapon was used. The investigation is ongoing.