Police release video of suspect in armed mugging at ATM in downtown St. John's

Two months after a woman was robbed at a St. John's bank machine, police have released video surveillance in the hope of identifying the suspect.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Thursday that the woman was robbed of cash and personal belongings while using an ATM inside TD Bank on Water Street.

Police say the thief had a weapon and fled on foot. He is described as in his 60s, five feet five inches tall, with grey hair and glasses.

The robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

