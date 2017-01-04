The Trans-Canada Highway in the Holyrood area will be closed for about another three days, the Newfoundland and Labrador government says.

Crews working to repair the damaged culvert on the road found that an adjacent culvert also needs to be replaced, the Department of Transportation and Works said Wednesday afternoon.

The highway had been scheduled to reopen on Thursday, but is now anticipated to reopen on Saturday.

The existing detour for drivers through Holyrood will continue. The provincial government is asking drivers to obey signs and drive with caution.

Delays unacceptable, says doc

Meanwhile, a St. John's doctor who regularly commutes on the Trans-Canada Highway says the provincial government's slow response to a sinkhole is a bigger problem than the sinkhole itself.

Rob Fowler, who drives from St. John's to Conception Bay North every morning, told the CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday it's inexcusable it took so long for the Department of Transportation and Works to start repairing the sinkhole, which opened on the Salmonier Line near Holyrood on Dec. 31.

"These people need to demonstrate some sort of leadership," Fowler said.

"To come on and say we had a sinkhole on a major artery going to a major Canadian city, and it takes them two days to get crews out there? I mean, even a vessel in distress with the Coast Guard, you don't say, 'Well, we're going to wait a couple of days after Christmas and we'll get to you.'"

The provincial government says repairs on a broken culvert are going well, but one commuter says it took too long to start work on the sinkhole. (Dept. of Transportation and Works)

That wouldn't fly anywhere else, said Fowler, who criticized the acting Transportation and Works Minister, Eddie Joyce, for saying things were beyond the government's control, and urging drivers to take due care.

'You're going to shut down a highway for two days because you can't get crews out there? There are people that would be booted out of office.' - Rob Fowler

"You try doing this down in Boston. You try doing this down in New Hampshire," he said.

"You try doing this down in Florida on the interstate, 95, down there. You're going to shut down a highway for two days because you can't get crews out there? There are people that would be booted out of office. This 'due care and caution,' it's like saying 'Have a nice day.' That's not leadership."

The Trans-Canada highway near Foxtrap has been closed since Saturday to repair damage done by heavy rain the night before. (Holyrood RCMP )

Fowler said on one day, it took him two-and-a-half hours to get from the Salmonier Line to Holyrood.

He said the delay depends on the amount of traffic — and whether there are any police officers helping to move it along — but the detour can typically add 20 minutes to a one-way drive. ​