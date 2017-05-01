A man was arrested and is facing charges of impaired driving after a road rage incident Sunday morning.
Police were called about a road rage incident that started in Torbay and continued into the north end of St. John's about 9:30 a.m.
Officers arrested a 24-year-old man and ticketed him for imprudent driving and making a U-turn on a highway.
He was also charged with impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer.
The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.