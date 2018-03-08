Police are on the hunt for a man and a woman they say stole $30,000 of furnishings from a St. John's condo the pair had been renting.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Dominic Delisle and Sarah Deneault of Quebec, after police say they took everything from the residence, except a washer, dryer and dishwasher.

The pair were caught on surveillance video moving the items onto a moving truck on Jan. 29, according to police.

It was five days later when the landlord discovered the items — including a leather couch, lamps, tables, wall prints, pots and pans and more — had been stolen. The landlord filed a complaint with police on Feb. 4.

Delisle, who may also go by the alias Nicholas Sigouin, is wanted on charges of theft over $5,000, personation with intent and uttering a forged document.

Daneault is wanted on a charge of theft over $5,000.

Police said it is possible the pair may have fled the province.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.