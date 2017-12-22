The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 35-year-old man has been arrested in the Victoria Head homicide investigation.

He will appear before a judge in provincial court in St. John's on Saturday. Until criminal charges are filed with the court, his identity will not be released, according to police.

Arrest made in Victoria Head homicide investigation6:20

RNC Supt. Shawn O'Reilly said the man is from St. John's and was arrested without incident outside his home.

O'Reilly said he could not discuss the information that led to the arrest.

"But I can say that in today's world, video and home surveillance are always important tools for police and certainly assist us greatly," he said.

He said Head and the suspect were known to each other, but declined to provide details on how or where Head was killed and how the two knew each other.

The man being charged does not have a criminal record, O'Reilly said.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved at this point. Head and the accused knew each other. To what extend, O’Reilly could not say. #cbcnl — @arianakelland

He praised the "large investigative team" consisting of 30 officers who worked "around the clock," saying he hopes news of the arrest brings some closure to Head's family.

The details came in a media briefing by the RNC at police headquarters in St. John's late Friday afternoon.

100 interviews, 5 weeks of knocking on doors

Head's body was discovered on Nov. 11 near O'Brien Farm on Oxen Pond Road.

She was a 36-year-old mother, originally from the Placentia Bay area but living in St. John's.

Head, 36, was a mother and originally from Placentia Bay, but living in St. John's. (RNC)

Just three days ago, police issued a public plea for any information related to the killing.

The RNC said it had conducted 100 interviews and was winding down its door-to-door canvassing after five weeks.

Shortly after her death, police said Head had been working in the sex industry, which they said "may be connected to her murder." Family members have disputed that description of her working life.

"Sex workers are part of the fabric of our community and, like any persons in our community, if they are victimized, we'll do whatever we can to be sure they receive justice, and to ensure that the persons responsible are brought to justice," O'Reilly said.