A road has reopened and police have left the scene of what they referred to as a sudden death in St. John's on Wednesday evening.

Heavy Tree Road was closed around 7 p.m. and remained shut down for about two hours.

All members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on the scene, including the forensic identification unit, promptly left.

The wooded area was not secured and no police presence remains on the road.

In a statement, police said there are no concerns for public safety and that "the matter is still under investigation."

Officer at Heavy Tree Road (May 24, 2017)

A RNC officer enters the woods near a cordoned off area on Heavy Tree Road in St. John's Thursday evening. (Paul Pickett/CBC)