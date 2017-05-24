A road has reopened and police have left the scene of what they referred to as a sudden death in St. John's on Wednesday evening.

Heavy Tree Road was closed around 7 p.m. and remained shut down for about two hours.

They've unloaded a gurney from the back of the hearse and headed a few metres into the woods with flashlights. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/dbkbKQAyTk — @ryancookeNL

All members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on the scene, including the forensic identification unit, promptly left.

The wooded area was not secured and no police presence remains on the road.

In a statement, police said there are no concerns for public safety and that "the matter is still under investigation."

